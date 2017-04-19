Foothill principal tapped to lead San Ramon Valley High
Jason Krolikowski, principal of Foothill High School since 2013, has been appointed the new principal of San Ramon Valley High in Danville. Krolikowski, who is wrapping up his fourth year as principal at Foothill, is expected to replace current principal Ruth Steele at the start of the next school year in July.
