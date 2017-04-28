Fire causes extensive damage to Pleasanton house
A residential structure fire in Pleasanton Friday morning caused extensive damage and displaced a family who was renting out the property near Foothill High School, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department. No one was home at the time, and no firefighters or other people were injured, LPFD battalion chief Mike Miller said.
