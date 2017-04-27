Editorial: Cheers for new Valley Trails housing, park plans

Evangelical Free Church of Pleasanton would be torn down and its 9-acre site developed with 36 new single family homes in the Valley Trails community if City Council approves. Members of the Pleasanton Planning Commission spent the first few minutes of their meeting earlier this month voicing approval of a multimillion-dollar 36-home development planned in the Valley Trails community, before then carrying on for the next four hours over plans by the developer to also build a public restroom in the neighboring Valley Trails Community Park free-of-charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.