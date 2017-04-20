Del Valle Parkway closure until 2 p.m.
Part of Del Valle Parkway will be shut down until approximately 2 p.m. today for the "Every 15 Minutes" program at Amador Valley High School. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the street will be closed between Harvest Road and Main Street to allow Pleasanton police to set up a mock fatal traffic collision alongside the school's parking structure.
