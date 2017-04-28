Court upholds firing of Pleasanton principal after sexual harassment claims
An Alameda County Superior Court judge upheld the school district's decision to fire an elementary school principal in 2014 after he sexually harassed female employees and created a hostile work environment. Judge Wynne Carvill this week denied the petition by Jon Vranesh, former principal at Walnut Grove Elementary School, who had appealed his termination to the state Office of Administrative Hearings in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Apr 21
|RED 5
|309
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC