Court upholds firing of Pleasanton principal after sexual harassment claims

An Alameda County Superior Court judge upheld the school district's decision to fire an elementary school principal in 2014 after he sexually harassed female employees and created a hostile work environment. Judge Wynne Carvill this week denied the petition by Jon Vranesh, former principal at Walnut Grove Elementary School, who had appealed his termination to the state Office of Administrative Hearings in 2015.

