City Council OKs downtown parking strategic plan

Pleasanton city officials have a new game plan for improving parking conditions downtown after the City Council approved the Downtown Pleasanton Parking Strategy and Implementation Plan on Tuesday night. The 140-page policy document , prepared by city staff and consultant firm Fehr & Peers, is designed to serve as a guide for implementing parking improvements in and around downtown, including a list of top 10 strategies for more immediate consideration.

