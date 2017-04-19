City Council OKs downtown parking strategic plan
Pleasanton city officials have a new game plan for improving parking conditions downtown after the City Council approved the Downtown Pleasanton Parking Strategy and Implementation Plan on Tuesday night. The 140-page policy document , prepared by city staff and consultant firm Fehr & Peers, is designed to serve as a guide for implementing parking improvements in and around downtown, including a list of top 10 strategies for more immediate consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|West law area
|308
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|David Macdonald
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16)
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle99
|13
|New development on first street
|Apr 11
|Mrwhsle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC