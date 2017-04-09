Benefetes: Dublin, Livermore, Pleasan...

Benefetes: Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton libraries host book sales

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Tri-Valley book lovers had a banner weekend March 25-26 as three key libraries hosted book sales through their respective Friends of the Library organizations in Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton. In Pleasanton, the Friends of the Library has been fueled for 33 years by the passion and energy of Nancy Behring , a Pleasanton resident whose history with the library dates back to its early days when it was in the building that now houses Gingerbread Preschool on Black Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) 10 hr Mrwhsle99 13
New development on first street 10 hr Mrwhsle 1
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Mon Old n wise 5
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Apr 8 texas pete 4,760
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) Apr 7 IrishRed 3
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Apr 6 un agenda 21 80
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Apr 5 texas pete 4,995
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC