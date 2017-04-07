Around Pleasanton: Annual Run for Edu...

Around Pleasanton: Annual Run for Education has students limbering up

Friday Apr 7

Janelle Torres, Gigi Zhang, Scarlet Mills, and Abhiram Pisipati are fifth-graders from Fairlands Elementary who are planning to participate April 23 in this year's Pleasanton Run for Education. As students in Allison McCutcheon's class, they are particularly motivated.

