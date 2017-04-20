Alameda County board votes to keep Eden Health District intact
An Alameda County board charged with drawing district boundaries and reviewing the Eden Health District's operations has chosen to keep the special district intact despite calls by some state, city and county leaders to dissolve it. The seven-member Local Agency Formation Commission voted 3-2 at a special April 11 meeting to accept the results of a 143-page report by Berkson Associates, of San Anselmo.
