Zone 7 board OKs support to address creekside erosion threatening homes

Erosion at their property in the 7800 block of Foothill Road has pushed the pool in Eddie and Ginger Belshe's backyard close to the edge of the slope. The Zone 7 Water Agency Board of Directors unanimously authorized spending $1.7 million for emergency repairs to an eroding slope threatening Foothill Road houses after hearing from emotional residents at its meeting Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.