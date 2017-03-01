Zeltiq Aesthetics (ZLTQ) - Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics in the last few weeks: 2/22/2017 - Zeltiq Aesthetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. is a medical technology company engaged in designing, development and commercialization of non-invasive procedures for the reduction of unwanted fat tissue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,737
|Words that start with B (Aug '13)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|111
|99 cent store
|Tue
|JKD
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 23
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Feb 22
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC