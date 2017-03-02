Young Lincoln fan from Pleasanton is ...

Young Lincoln fan from Pleasanton is a a Little Big Shota

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Little Lucy Szela is a big fan of Abraham Lincoln. How big? When she was 3, she donned a fake black beard and stovepipe hat to appear as our 16th president for Halloween.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 1 hr -Prince- 4,756
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mon Anynomas 303
Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09) Mon Jmix 56
Considering moving to Livermore (Apr '10) Mar 5 Dsteng56 41
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
Words that start with B (Aug '13) Feb 28 Princess Hey 111
99 cent store Feb 28 JKD 3
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC