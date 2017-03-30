Valley Trails housing project debate ...

Valley Trails housing project debate delayed until next month

The Pleasanton Planning Commission last week postponed its discussion about a proposal to add 36 new homes to the Valley Trails neighborhood on the Evangelical Free Church of Pleasanton site. Community development director Gerry Beaudin asked for more time for staff to refine its recommendations on community benefits of the development, specifically related to a public restroom associated with the project.

