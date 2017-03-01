Submissions for Pleasanton art exhibit due March 10
The Harrington Art Gallery in the Firehouse Arts Center is calling for artists to submit entries for this year's "Fresh Works VII" exhibit, with entries due March 10. The Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Arts Center has put out a call for submissions for "Fresh Works VII," its annual Fine Art Open Juried Exhibition, with a deadline of next Friday, March 10. "Last year we had upwards of 200 artists enter," gallery director Julie Finegan said. "Though there's no theme per se, the exhibit title suggests works that are new, fresh, bold or push the envelope somehow."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,744
|Words that start with B (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|111
|99 cent store
|Tue
|JKD
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 23
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Feb 22
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC