Submissions for Pleasanton art exhibit due March 10

20 hrs ago

The Harrington Art Gallery in the Firehouse Arts Center is calling for artists to submit entries for this year's "Fresh Works VII" exhibit, with entries due March 10. The Harrington Gallery at the Firehouse Arts Center has put out a call for submissions for "Fresh Works VII," its annual Fine Art Open Juried Exhibition, with a deadline of next Friday, March 10. "Last year we had upwards of 200 artists enter," gallery director Julie Finegan said. "Though there's no theme per se, the exhibit title suggests works that are new, fresh, bold or push the envelope somehow."

