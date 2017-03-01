Stream banks sustain at least $5 million in storm damages

Significant storms over the last two months have caused at least $5 million in damages to Tri-Valley stream banks, according to Zone 7 Water Agency representatives. Bank failures have occurred at more than 40 sites, with the majority of damage happening along creeks and flood-control channels in the western portion of Zone 7's service area, staff said at a Feb. 15 Board of Directors meeting.

