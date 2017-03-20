Snapp Shots: Help save Meals on Wheel...

Snapp Shots: Help save Meals on Wheels from U.S. budget cuts

Monday Mar 20

There are a lot of bad ideas in the Trump administration's proposed federal budget - including killing the EPA, PBS and NPR - but for sheer cruelty and shortsightedness, it's hard to match his plan to eliminate Community Development Block Grants, which Meals And Wheels depends on for funding. In Alameda County alone, Meals on Wheels delivers daily, fresh, nonmonotonous meals to more than 2,200 homebound seniors, most of whom are older than 70 and live alone.

