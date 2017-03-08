Several Pleasanton homes close to falling into creek
Three homes in Pleasanton are feet away from nearly falling into the Arroyo de la Laguna creek due to land erosion. Heavy rainfall this year has caused severe land erosion and chunks of residents' backyards have fallen into the nearby creek.
