School board OKs new bell schedule for Amador Valley High
Amador Valley High School will have a new bell schedule next school year after the Pleasanton school board unanimously approved the change at its meeting Tuesday night. The school will pilot an "access" period during the 2017-18 school year, setting aside 40 minutes every Wednesday and Thursday for an advisory time with an assigned teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Macdonald
|22 hr
|WOW
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 12
|Helen
|305
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Mar 11
|Lyvie1414
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Mar 8
|Aimee A Drown-Harris
|59
|99 cent store
|Mar 8
|Now_What-
|4
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Mar 8
|Princess Hey
|4,757
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC