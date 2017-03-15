School board OKs new bell schedule fo...

School board OKs new bell schedule for Amador Valley High

Amador Valley High School will have a new bell schedule next school year after the Pleasanton school board unanimously approved the change at its meeting Tuesday night. The school will pilot an "access" period during the 2017-18 school year, setting aside 40 minutes every Wednesday and Thursday for an advisory time with an assigned teacher.

