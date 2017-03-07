School board debating changes to Amad...

School board debating changes to Amador Valley High bell schedule

Following an initial discussion at its meeting last week, the Pleasanton school board is set for final consideration of a proposal next Tuesday to implement a new bell schedule at Amador Valley High School next school year. If approved by the board, the school would pilot an "access" period for the 2017-18 school year, setting aside 40 minutes twice a week for an advisory time with an assigned teacher -- a move designed to target student stress and meet other student needs, according to district staff.

