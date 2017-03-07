School board debating changes to Amador Valley High bell schedule

Following an initial discussion at its meeting last week, the Pleasanton school board is set for final consideration of a proposal next Tuesday to implement a new bell schedule at Amador Valley High School next school year. If approved by the board, the school would pilot an "access" period for the 2017-18 school year, setting aside 40 minutes twice a week for an advisory time with an assigned teacher -- a move designed to target student stress and meet other student needs, according to district staff.

