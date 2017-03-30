Point/counterpoint: Studying El Charro Rd.

As part of its 2017-2018 work plan, the Pleasanton City Council prioritized initiating an El Charro Road feasibility study and traffic modeling in partnership with the Alameda County Transportation Commission - a move that saw supporters and detractors both on the council and within the community. To promote further public debate on the topic, the Pleasanton Weekly invited Councilwoman Kathy Narum and PleasantonVoters.com president Kelly Cousins to share their opposing viewpoints for a point/counterpoint on studying an El Charro Road extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.