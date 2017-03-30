Point/counterpoint: Studying El Charr...

Point/counterpoint: Studying El Charro Rd.

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

As part of its 2017-2018 work plan, the Pleasanton City Council prioritized initiating an El Charro Road feasibility study and traffic modeling in partnership with the Alameda County Transportation Commission - a move that saw supporters and detractors both on the council and within the community. To promote further public debate on the topic, the Pleasanton Weekly invited Councilwoman Kathy Narum and PleasantonVoters.com president Kelly Cousins to share their opposing viewpoints for a point/counterpoint on studying an El Charro Road extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11) Wed Canada Eh 217
I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09) Mar 28 Tinagination 58
News Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea... Mar 28 JKD 2
billy byron walker, aka, billy walker, billie w... (Aug '16) Mar 28 Gina 4
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... Mar 26 Wasted tax funding 2
Rubino firing Mar 25 FYI 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC