Pleasanton's priorities
The Pleasanton City Council, three of whom are shown at top left, this month adopted its two-year work plan describing the city's 90 top priorities for 2017 and 2018. The list includes downtown goals, extending BART east to Livermore, more parking at the ACE Train station and Bernal Bridge improvements.
