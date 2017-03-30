Pleasanton's priorities

Pleasanton's priorities

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton City Council, three of whom are shown at top left, this month adopted its two-year work plan describing the city's 90 top priorities for 2017 and 2018. The list includes downtown goals, extending BART east to Livermore, more parking at the ACE Train station and Bernal Bridge improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11) Wed Canada Eh 217
I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09) Mar 28 Tinagination 58
News Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea... Mar 28 JKD 2
billy byron walker, aka, billy walker, billie w... (Aug '16) Mar 28 Gina 4
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... Mar 26 Wasted tax funding 2
Rubino firing Mar 25 FYI 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,933,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC