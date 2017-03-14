Pleasanton: Trails closed, damaged after road erosion
Despite the warm weather this week, the city has closed one trail and cautions of damaged trails due to recent downed trees, road erosion and mudslides. A section of the Centennial Trail between Main Street and Harvest Circle is closed due to downed trees and road erosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Macdonald
|Tue
|WOW
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 12
|Helen
|305
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Mar 11
|Lyvie1414
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Mar 8
|Aimee A Drown-Harris
|59
|99 cent store
|Mar 8
|Now_What-
|4
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Mar 8
|Princess Hey
|4,757
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC