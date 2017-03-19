Pleasanton: Spot-on impressions coming to comedy club
Pablo Francisco is known for his ability to morph into movie stars, singers, friends, family -- and a multitude of nationalities. International touring comedian Pablo Francisco will rock Tommy T's Comedy Club in Pleasanton this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|16 hr
|Upset home owner
|306
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Sat
|James
|1
|David Macdonald
|Mar 14
|WOW
|1
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Mar 11
|Lyvie1414
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Mar 8
|Aimee A Drown-Harris
|59
|99 cent store
|Mar 8
|Now_What-
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC