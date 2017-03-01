Pleasanton school board declares dist...

Pleasanton school board declares district 'safe haven'

The Pleasanton school board unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday declaring the district a "safe haven" for students and families facing immigration enforcement or discrimination. The board's 5-0 vote at its regular meeting followed a brief board discussion and public comments from a handful of residents, most of whom expressed support for the resolution.

