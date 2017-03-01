Pleasanton residents asked to take do...

Pleasanton residents asked to take downtown survey

As the city prepares for a plan for the downtown, residents are being asked to participate in a survey for input. The survey can be found online, or be taken in person on March 11 at the farmer's market.

