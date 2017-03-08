Pleasanton Military Families leader n...

Pleasanton Military Families leader named Woman of the Year

Pat Frizzell , chairwoman of Pleasanton Military Families, received the Woman of the Year award for State Assembly District 16 from local Assemblywoman Catharine Baker . Also joining in the recognition at the State Capitol were Assembly Minority Leader Chad Mayes, Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia and Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon.

