Pleasanton Military Families leader named Woman of the Year
Pat Frizzell , chairwoman of Pleasanton Military Families, received the Woman of the Year award for State Assembly District 16 from local Assemblywoman Catharine Baker . Also joining in the recognition at the State Capitol were Assembly Minority Leader Chad Mayes, Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia and Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|99 cent store
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|4
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,757
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Anynomas
|303
|Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Jmix
|56
|Considering moving to Livermore (Apr '10)
|Mar 5
|Dsteng56
|41
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Words that start with B (Aug '13)
|Feb 28
|Princess Hey
|111
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC