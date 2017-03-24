Pleasanton lays seeds for community farm

Pleasanton lays seeds for community farm

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Contra Costa Times

The City Council this month gave the green light to begin planning a public farm that will contain vineyards and orchards on 29 acres. The farm requires a master plan, essentially a blueprint for how two proposed parcels would pan out once the project is completed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11) 19 hr Canada Eh 217
I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09) Tue Tinagination 58
News Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea... Tue JKD 2
billy byron walker, aka, billy walker, billie w... (Aug '16) Tue Gina 4
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... Mar 26 Wasted tax funding 2
Rubino firing Mar 25 FYI 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 24 Rick 307
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,703 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC