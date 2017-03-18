Pleasanton: Input sought for new school superintendent search
The Pleasanton Unified School District is asking community members for input as it searches for a new school superintendent after firing the last one. The school district will host public forums on March 22 at the PUSD District Office and Amador Valley High School, and March 23 at the district office.
