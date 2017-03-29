Pleasanton holding free bike safety workshops

The city of Pleasanton and Bike East Bay are teaming up to present free bicycle safety workshops starting this weekend to help cyclists learn about road safety and gear up for Bike to School and Bike to Work days in May. The sessions include tips for bike commuters to improve road skills and bike confidently on any street as well as lessons on basic riding skills for parents and school-aged children. "We want to engage the community to learn how to ride a bicycle safely when traveling throughout the city, whether it's on the way to school or work or on a recreational ride," said Lisa Adamos, city economic development specialist.

