Pleasanton: Fatal freeway crash near Stoneridge Mall

Saturday Mar 25

A multi-vehicle crash led to a fatality early Saturday morning near Stoneridge Mall, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 3:05 a.m., multiple vehicles crashed in the northbound Interstate 680 lanes, just south of the Stoneridge Drive exit, the CHP said.

