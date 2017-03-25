Pleasanton: Fatal freeway crash near Stoneridge Mall
A multi-vehicle crash led to a fatality early Saturday morning near Stoneridge Mall, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 3:05 a.m., multiple vehicles crashed in the northbound Interstate 680 lanes, just south of the Stoneridge Drive exit, the CHP said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Canada Eh
|217
|I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Tinagination
|58
|Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea...
|Tue
|JKD
|2
|billy byron walker, aka, billy walker, billie w... (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Gina
|4
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
|Rubino firing
|Mar 25
|FYI
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC