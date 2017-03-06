Pleasanton council to discuss Owens Drive lane reduction
The Pleasanton City Council is set Tuesday to talk about traffic changes along a stretch of Owens Drive after hearing complaints from residents in recent months about a lane reduction and driving delays through the area. Three eastbound lanes of Owens Drive were reduced to one lane in front of a new four-story apartment building soon to be opened at Owens and Willow Road.
