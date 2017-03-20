Pleasanton council to discuss Bernal community farm

The Pleasanton City Council is set Tuesday to consider whether to move forward with additional planning toward bringing a community farm to parts of the Bernal property on both sides of Interstate 680. The community farm, envisioned as a concept under the 2006 voter-approved Bernal Property Phase II Specific Plan, could include areas for community-tended crops, vineyards and gardens, city officials said in their staff report to the council .

