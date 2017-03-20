Pleasanton council to discuss Bernal ...

Pleasanton council to discuss Bernal community farm

The Pleasanton City Council is set Tuesday to consider whether to move forward with additional planning toward bringing a community farm to parts of the Bernal property on both sides of Interstate 680. The community farm, envisioned as a concept under the 2006 voter-approved Bernal Property Phase II Specific Plan, could include areas for community-tended crops, vineyards and gardens, city officials said in their staff report to the council .

