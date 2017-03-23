Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre prese...

Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre presents Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice ...

Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to present the Tony Award winning musical EVITA with Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lyrics by Tim Rice . The show will run from April 29 through May 14, 2017: Fridays, 5/5 & 5/12 at 8pm; Saturdays, 4/29 & 5/6 & 5/13 at 8pm; Saturday matinee, 5/13 at 2pm; and Sunday matinees 4/30, 5/7, & 5/14 at 2pm.

