Off duty police officer shot at in Oakland
In the third shooting on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway in the past few days, authorities say an off-duty Oakland police officer was shot at Wednesday night in Oakland. Oakland police say the officer was not injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,741
|Words that start with B (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|111
|99 cent store
|Tue
|JKD
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|Most Haunted Places in Livermore, California - ... (Oct '08)
|Feb 23
|Anon
|47
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Feb 22
|un agenda 21
|79
|found dog
|Feb 19
|JKD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC