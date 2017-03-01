Off duty police officer shot at in Oa...

Off duty police officer shot at in Oakland

In the third shooting on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway in the past few days, authorities say an off-duty Oakland police officer was shot at Wednesday night in Oakland. Oakland police say the officer was not injured.

