NeoTract, Inc. 's Minimally Invasive UroLift System For Enlarged Prostate Now Shown To Be Durable Through Five Years: Results From Pivotal L.I.F.T. Randomized Study Presented PLEASANTON, Calif. & LONDON-- --NeoTract, Inc., a medical device company focused on addressing unmet needs in the field of urology, today announced five-year follow-up data from the pivotal, randomized L.I.F.T. IDE study, which evaluated the safety and effectiveness of the company's novel UroLiftA System in patients with symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia .

