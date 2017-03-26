Man dies in I-680 crash near Stoneridge Drive
A man who died in a crash on northbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton early Saturday morning has been identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as 33-year-old San Jose resident Matthew Tia.
