Man dies in I-680 crash near Stonerid...

Man dies in I-680 crash near Stoneridge Drive

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

A man who died in a crash on northbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton early Saturday morning has been identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as 33-year-old San Jose resident Matthew Tia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... 9 hr Wasted tax funding 2
Rubino firing Sat FYI 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Fri Rick 307
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar 24 Josh henery 6
Moovn Technologies: CEO Godwin Gabriel Mar 21 Boss Mobility Net... 2
News Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car Mar 18 James 1
David Macdonald Mar 14 WOW 1
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,839,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC