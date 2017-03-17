Livermore: Neighbors battle to save 300-year-old tree
Residents are fighting to keep a 300-year-old oak tree from being chopped down, but the tree's decay could put it at risk. The valley oak tree sits in Sunset Park in Livermore, where it's been for the last 300 years and where some neighbors argue it could last another 300, if it's cared for and not cut down with chainsaws.
