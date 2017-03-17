Livermore: Neighbors battle to save 3...

Livermore: Neighbors battle to save 300-year-old tree

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Residents are fighting to keep a 300-year-old oak tree from being chopped down, but the tree's decay could put it at risk. The valley oak tree sits in Sunset Park in Livermore, where it's been for the last 300 years and where some neighbors argue it could last another 300, if it's cared for and not cut down with chainsaws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Sun Upset home owner 306
News Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car Sat James 1
David Macdonald Mar 14 WOW 1
22 f on snapchat add me Mar 11 Lyvie1414 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Mar 8 Aimee A Drown-Harris 59
99 cent store Mar 8 Now_What- 4
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,893 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC