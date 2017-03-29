IQMS Expands Customer Support and North American Presence
IQMS , a leading manufacturing ERP software and manufacturing execution system authority, today announced three developments aimed at helping customers to optimize their operations. They include the new IQMS Enterprise Support package, a new IoT and Automation product development office in Pleasanton, California; and an expansion of IQMS's partnership with Canada-based enterprise resource planning consultancy Arisoft .
