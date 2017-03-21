Goodguys car show taking over fairgrounds this weekend
Chase Germeroth's 1960 Oldsmobile is among the cars competing for the 2017 Custom of the Year award. The competition will be a featured part of Goodguys' 35th All American Get-Together March 25 and 26 at the Pleasanton fairgrounds.
Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
