Goodguys car show taking over fairgro...

Goodguys car show taking over fairgrounds this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Chase Germeroth's 1960 Oldsmobile is among the cars competing for the 2017 Custom of the Year award. The competition will be a featured part of Goodguys' 35th All American Get-Together March 25 and 26 at the Pleasanton fairgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moovn Technologies: CEO Godwin Gabriel 8 hr Boss Mobility Net... 2
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 19 Upset home owner 306
News Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car Mar 18 James 1
David Macdonald Mar 14 WOW 1
22 f on snapchat add me Mar 11 Lyvie1414 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Mar 8 Aimee A Drown-Harris 59
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC