Gem Faire coming to Pleasanton fairgrounds
Gem Faire is returning to the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend, offering attendees the chance to browse a variety of gems, jewelry, beads and related supplies. Exhibitors from across the globe will be on hand displaying and selling loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands as well as finished jewelry, supplies and tools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|Anynomas
|303
|Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|Jmix
|56
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|4,751
|Considering moving to Livermore (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Dsteng56
|41
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Words that start with B (Aug '13)
|Feb 28
|Princess Hey
|111
|99 cent store
|Feb 28
|JKD
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC