Gem Faire coming to Pleasanton fairgr...

Gem Faire coming to Pleasanton fairgrounds

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Gem Faire is returning to the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend, offering attendees the chance to browse a variety of gems, jewelry, beads and related supplies. Exhibitors from across the globe will be on hand displaying and selling loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands as well as finished jewelry, supplies and tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 6 hr Anynomas 303
Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09) 6 hr Jmix 56
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Sun Princess Hey 4,751
Considering moving to Livermore (Apr '10) Sun Dsteng56 41
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
Words that start with B (Aug '13) Feb 28 Princess Hey 111
99 cent store Feb 28 JKD 3
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC