Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of inappropriate conduct

Speaking publicly for the first time since he was fired as Pleasanton Unified School District superintendent, Rick Rubino has denied an accusation of inappropriate behavior that came to light Friday from documents the Pleasanton Weekly obtained from the district. In an email responding to the Weekly's reporting , Rubino wrote he "absolutely denied the allegations that were made against me" and contended a third-party investigation into sexual harassment charges found no merit to the claims.

