Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of inappropriate conduct
Speaking publicly for the first time since he was fired as Pleasanton Unified School District superintendent, Rick Rubino has denied an accusation of inappropriate behavior that came to light Friday from documents the Pleasanton Weekly obtained from the district. In an email responding to the Weekly's reporting , Rubino wrote he "absolutely denied the allegations that were made against me" and contended a third-party investigation into sexual harassment charges found no merit to the claims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moovn Technologies: CEO Godwin Gabriel
|4 hr
|Boss Mobility Net...
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Upset home owner
|306
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
|David Macdonald
|Mar 14
|WOW
|1
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Mar 11
|Lyvie1414
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Mar 8
|Aimee A Drown-Harris
|59
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC