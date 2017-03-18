Fired Pleasanton school superintendent accused of sexual harassment
Former Pleasanton Unified School District Superintendent Rick Rubino, who was fired in January, was accused of sexual harassment and "inappropriate conduct" by employees, according to district documents. In emails obtained by this newspaper, female employees site "disresectful" actions by Rubino that triggered an investigation and resulted in the superintendent being placed on administrative leave and eventually let go before the investigation was completed.
