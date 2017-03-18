Fired Pleasanton school superintenden...

Fired Pleasanton school superintendent accused of sexual harassment

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Former Pleasanton Unified School District Superintendent Rick Rubino, who was fired in January, was accused of sexual harassment and "inappropriate conduct" by employees, according to district documents. In emails obtained by this newspaper, female employees site "disresectful" actions by Rubino that triggered an investigation and resulted in the superintendent being placed on administrative leave and eventually let go before the investigation was completed.

