Eroding backyards alarm Foothill Road residents

Dave Raun, who has lived in his home on Foothill Road for the last 20 years, is concerned his property could be condemned because of significant erosion. There are signs of the wet winter visible everywhere in Pleasanton, from the tarps and bulldozers drivers on Interstate 680 can see along the Arroyo de la Laguna to the sandbags and signage warning of flooding on Foothill Road, still out in case they're needed again.

