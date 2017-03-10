East Pleasanton developer wants to bu...

East Pleasanton developer wants to build 800 homes; skeptics say no rush

Friday Mar 10

Although the city stopped planning for the east side of town two years ago, a developer now is making a push to start the process again for more than 800 homes. Steve Dunn of SteelWave plans on attending the City Council's priority planning workshop on Tuesday and is expected to ask the council to put the East Pleasanton Specific Plan back on board.

