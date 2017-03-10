East Pleasanton developer wants to build 800 homes; skeptics say no rush
Although the city stopped planning for the east side of town two years ago, a developer now is making a push to start the process again for more than 800 homes. Steve Dunn of SteelWave plans on attending the City Council's priority planning workshop on Tuesday and is expected to ask the council to put the East Pleasanton Specific Plan back on board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|19 hr
|Helen
|305
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Sat
|Lyvie1414
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Mar 8
|Aimee A Drown-Harris
|59
|99 cent store
|Mar 8
|Now_What-
|4
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Mar 8
|Princess Hey
|4,757
|Firefighters in Pleasanton & Livermore make ove... (Oct '09)
|Mar 6
|Jmix
|56
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC