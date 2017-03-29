Dykzeul named PUSD Classified Employee of the Year
Dykzeul, an executive secretary in the district's student services department, was nominated for the award along with six other PUSD employees. She has been with the district since 2004 and has spent her entire PUSD career in the student services department.
Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
