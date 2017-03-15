Dublin school attempts to contain nor...

Dublin school attempts to contain norovirus outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Inside Bay Area

The school district deep cleaned Dublin Elementary School on Wednesday to help stop the spread of a viral gastroenteritis, or norovirus, among children. One student at the school was diagnosed with the norovirus, also known as the Norwalk flu on Friday, and since then about three dozen students came down with similar symptoms, according to school officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Macdonald Mar 14 WOW 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 12 Helen 305
22 f on snapchat add me Mar 11 Lyvie1414 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Mar 8 Aimee A Drown-Harris 59
99 cent store Mar 8 Now_What- 4
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Mar 8 Princess Hey 4,757
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC