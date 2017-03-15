Dublin school attempts to contain norovirus outbreak
The school district deep cleaned Dublin Elementary School on Wednesday to help stop the spread of a viral gastroenteritis, or norovirus, among children. One student at the school was diagnosed with the norovirus, also known as the Norwalk flu on Friday, and since then about three dozen students came down with similar symptoms, according to school officials.
