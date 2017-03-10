Dublin: Big sewer project to disrupt ...

Dublin: Big sewer project to disrupt traffic

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Contra Costa Times

Traffic will be disrupted in parts of Dublin and Pleasanton for long periods from June through October this year during the $8.5 million rehabilitation of a major sewer pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Macdonald 4 hr WOW 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Sun Helen 305
22 f on snapchat add me Mar 11 Lyvie1414 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11) Mar 8 Aimee A Drown-Harris 59
99 cent store Mar 8 Now_What- 4
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Mar 8 Princess Hey 4,757
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC