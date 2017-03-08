Creek erosion threatens the backyards...

Creek erosion threatens the backyards of homes near Arroyo Del La Laguna Creek

34 min ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Erosion caused by a swollen creek is chipping away at backyards of homes along Foothill Road near Arroyo De La Laguna Creek, according to media reports. Officials from the Zone 7 Water Agency - the water utility provider in the city - did not immediately return calls.

