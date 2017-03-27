CooperVision Becomes First Major Contact Lens Manufacturer to Join The Vision Council
PLEASANTON, Calif.- CooperVision, Inc. announced that it has joined The Vision Council as part of its broad commitment to engaging and educating eyecare professionals on clinical and marketplace advances. "The addition of CooperVision to The Vision Council's diverse membership opens an exciting door for our organization to tap into another realm of the greater eyecare community, further helping us fulfill our mission to champion better vision for better lives," said Ashley Mills, CEO, The Vision Council.
