CooperVision Becomes First Major Cont...

CooperVision Becomes First Major Contact Lens Manufacturer to Join The Vision Council

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Vision Monday

PLEASANTON, Calif.- CooperVision, Inc. announced that it has joined The Vision Council as part of its broad commitment to engaging and educating eyecare professionals on clinical and marketplace advances. "The addition of CooperVision to The Vision Council's diverse membership opens an exciting door for our organization to tap into another realm of the greater eyecare community, further helping us fulfill our mission to champion better vision for better lives," said Ashley Mills, CEO, The Vision Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 3 hr Stephruss29 17
Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11) Wed Canada Eh 217
I didnt know it was a crime to sit in a parked car (Apr '09) Mar 28 Tinagination 58
News Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding Ea... Mar 28 JKD 2
billy byron walker, aka, billy walker, billie w... (Aug '16) Mar 28 Gina 4
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... Mar 26 Wasted tax funding 2
Rubino firing Mar 25 FYI 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,211 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC