Contra Costa: Children's show a reminder of excitement of live theater
Attending East Bay Children's Theatre's production of "That's Our Snow White!" in Orinda this past weekend reminded me how exciting live theater can be. Watching little ones' surprise and amazement as they see their first production certainly brings home just how important theater can be in the lives of many.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moovn Technologies: CEO Godwin Gabriel
|Mar 21
|Boss Mobility Net...
|2
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 19
|Upset home owner
|306
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
|David Macdonald
|Mar 14
|WOW
|1
|22 f on snapchat add me
|Mar 11
|Lyvie1414
|1
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|16
|Reviving Stivers Academy? (May '11)
|Mar 8
|Aimee A Drown-Harris
|59
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC